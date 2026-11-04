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TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Debuts New Look: 'I've Had Long Hair My Whole Life, Except When I Was Ill With Cancer'
2 days ago
TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy has debuted a new haircut, explaining that ALICE IN CHAINS' Jerry Cantrell "gave [him] the strength and energy and the nerve to cut it all off." On Tuesday, November 3, the 64-year-old singer took to his Facebook page to share a video of him getting his hair cut, telling his social media followers: "All right. Here I am getting a haircut. I've had long hair my whole life, except when I was ill with cancer. But today I think is the day it's gonna be a new look. So here we go."