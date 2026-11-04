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Volume Up! Detailing the HR Role in Enhancing Internal Communication
By Anuradha Mukherjee,2 days ago
Who is in charge of effective communication in the workplace? One could rightfully suggest that everyone is required to actively participate in the process to make it a successful system, but it’s also true that the responsibility of establishing healthy internal communication systems falls to HR. The kind of language used, how information is shared, the way feedback is offered, the frequency with which employees talk to each other: all of these elements may be developed naturally as the organization grows, but leaving it to chance introduces an element of unpredictability that is hard to rely on.