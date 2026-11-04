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On the advantages of health system-owned health plan, what Medicaid cuts might mean and the future of U.S. health insurance: A conversation with Geisinger's Jeremy Gaskill
3 days ago
Jeremy Gaskill took the reins at the Geisinger Health Plan earlier this year after a long career at Humana. He discusses the similarities and differences between Geisinger and Humana and the advantages of a health plan that is part of a health system. Part 1 of 2 parts. This transcript...