undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BMW Q3 2026 Results: Profit Falls as Neue Klasse Ramps Up
By Gabriel Bridger,3 days ago
BMW sold 551,075 vehicles in the third quarter, down 6.3 percent, and group profit before tax fell 10.6 percent to €2.08 billion. Sales across the group came to €30.5 billion, down 5.8 percent. The numbers are weaker than a year ago, and BMW has also cut its profit forecast for the year, but the company is clear that part of the story is a deliberate bet on the Neue Klasse.