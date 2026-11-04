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Landlord with Knowledge of Tenant’s Alleged Infringement Faces Contributory Trademark Liability
By R. David Donoghue,2 days ago
Toulabi v. Siddiqui, et al., No. 25 CV 9228, (N.D. Ill. Aug. 24, 2026) (Daniel, J.). Judge Daniel granted-in-part and denied-in-part defendants Siddiqui’s and TLC Consultants’ (“TLC”) Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6) motions to dismiss in this Lanham Act trademark case involving the REZA’S restaurant mark. The Court dismissed plaintiff Toulabi’s dilution claims, but the other challenged claims survived.