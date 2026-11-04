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Cochran builders call on the city to sever ties with Falcon Design inspector
By Caroline Weathersby,3 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Cochran builders are calling on the city to sever ties with Falcon Design Inspector Anne Cleveland, citing concerns with her communication and stringent inspection standards. In the past couple of months, builders have taken to council meetings to voice their concerns with the civil...