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Washington County election results: Republicans lead local races as Moore wins statewide
By Staff Reports,2 days ago
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Republicans held leads in several major Washington County races Tuesday, including all five county commissioner seats and the sheriff’s office, while Democratic Gov. Wes Moore secured reelection statewide. Unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections showed all 47 Washington County Election Day precincts...
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