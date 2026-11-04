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Nissan Frontier RONIN Packs GT-R Turbos and 14 Inches of Travel
By Chris,2 days ago
Nissan rolled a Frontier concept into SEMA 2026in Las Vegas that aims straight at the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Ford Ranger Raptor. Called the RONIN 4x4, it pairs a twin-turbocharged V6 with a solid-rear-axle suspension setup and 35-inch tires. Whether it reaches production is an open question, but the build sheet reads like a proper off-road halo truck.