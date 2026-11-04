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County board approves plan for new communications tower
By Lori Shriner, Seward County Independent,3 days ago
Construction of a new 255-foot communications tower will be permitted north of Staplehurst. The proposed tower, which is to be built by or for Verizon, returned to the Seward County Board of Commissioners’ agenda Oct. 13 after the board had worked through issues related to a Federal Communications Commission map that shows a non-existent tower a few miles from the new tower’s location at an earlier meeting.