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Rief family grows through crash recovery
By Stephanie Croston, scroston@sewardindependent.com,3 days ago
For 25 years, the Reif family has lived with the aftermath of the 2001 Seward High band bus crash. Both Luke and Tait were on the bus that dropped from Highway 6 into Papillion Creek in Omaha on Oct. 13, 2001. Luke, a senior that year, was injured but recovered enough to play football for the Bluejays in their state semifinal and championship games in November.
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