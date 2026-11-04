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Seward County Sheriff plans Nov. 5 retirement
By Lori Shriner, Seward County Independent,3 days ago
Sheriff Mike Vance has informed the Seward County Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Nov. 5. Vance was to leave office in early January when his term expires because he did not seek re-election. Two candidates, Tim Huntington and write-in Troy Schaefer, were seeking election as the county’s next sheriff in the Nov. 3 election with the job starting Jan. 6.