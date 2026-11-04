undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mayor Holly Schrupp keeps her gavel as voters elect a new sheriff, return incumbents to Delano School Board
By Robert Hopwood,2 days ago
Holly Schrupp, the first woman to serve as Delano’s mayor, handily won a second term, defeating Council Member Jason Franzen. Schrupp received 2,693 votes (67.17%) to Franzen’s 1,299 votes (32.40%), according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. Schrupp won by nearly 35 percentage points.