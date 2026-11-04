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Piezo technology provides active control of wafer geometry
3 days ago
Active wafer chuck with programmable deformation modes enables targeted correction of wafer bow, warpage, and localized surface deviations. (Nanowerk News) Maintaining wafer geometry is critical to semiconductor processes involving precision handling, inspection, metrology, and bonding. At SEMICON West 2026, Physik Instrumente (PI) introduced an active wafer chuck that uses piezo-based actuation to actively manipulate wafer shape, enabling compensation for deformation that can interfere with positioning and process accuracy.