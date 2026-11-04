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Supersolid quantum state observed at room temperature
3 days ago
A light-based quantum system exhibits supersolid behavior at room temperature, combining crystal-like order with superfluid properties without requiring extreme cooling. (Nanowerk News) Researchers from the University of Warsaw, the Military University of Technology (Poland), IBM Research Zurich, and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) have observed a new quantum state of matter known as a supersolid in an exciton-polariton Bose-Einstein condensate. Remarkably, the phenomenon occurs not at temperatures close to absolute zero, but at room temperature.
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