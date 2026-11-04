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Euronaval Opens with Paris Pushing Drones into the Fleet
2 days ago
The 30th Euronaval opened at Paris Nord Villepinte on November 3. Uncrewed systems were the main theme. Organizers expect 705 exhibitors, 40% more than in 2024, and the number of drone makers has tripled.[1] According to Reuters, European governments are moving quickly to strengthen their navies because they are alarmed by Russia and less sure of the United States as an ally.[2]