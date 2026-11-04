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Mokita and The Strike covering “You’re the Inspiration” brings that sense of calmness you’ve been craving
By Lexi Houghton,3 days ago
You know the classic song “You’re the Inspiration” by the band Chicago? That romantic anthem from the ’80s? Now imagine two artists joining forces to cover this song in a way that not only captures the beauty of the original version, but also brings fresh elements to the table to make it feel new again. That’s exactly what Mokita and The Strike did when teaming up for the release of their version of “You’re the Inspiration.”