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Local Community Health Worker Seeks Donations to Feed 46 Families During Thanksgiving Break
By Brooklynn Peek Reporter@cordellbeacon.com,3 days ago
With Thanksgiving break approaching, a local community health worker is working to ensure families in Washita and Kiowa Counties have meals on the table while children are out of school. Maci Martinez, formerly known as Maci Shoemaker, is organizing the Thanksgiving Break Meal Kit Project through Cordell Memorial Hospital and...