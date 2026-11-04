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Area schools to honor veterans with special programs
By Brooklynn Peek Reporter@cordellbeacon.com,3 days ago
Schools across Washita County and surrounding communities will honor local veterans with special assemblies and events on Wednesday, November 11, for Veterans Day. Cordell Public Schools will host a student-led Veterans Day assembly at 9:00 a.m. in the Cordell School Auditorium. Sentinel Public Schools will hold its Veterans Day program,...