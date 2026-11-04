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Blue Devils set to tip off basketball season with Meet the Players
By Brooklynn Peek Reporter@cordellbeacon.com,3 days ago
Basketball season is right around the corner, and the Cordell Blue Devils are ready to hit the court!. The Cordell basketball program will host its annual Meet the Players event on Thursday, November 12, at the Cordell High School Gymnasium, giving fans and families an opportunity to meet this season’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in grades 5 through 12.