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Midmarket organizations struggle to plug security gaps
By Nidhi Sharma,3 days ago
IT teams at small and midsize businesses are struggling with oversized security responsibilities, according to a survey of 361 SMB leaders by cybersecurity software provider CyberFox. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said limited staffing has left important security risks unaddressed, and almost half reported their most significant known security gap was left open for at least six months.