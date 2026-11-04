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Saad Qureshi: On Paradise – Between Hope and Memory
3 days ago
White Box Gallery, Schwarzman Centre and Ashmolean Museum, History of Science Museum, Oxford University Museum of Natural History and Pitt Rivers Museum. Saad Qureshi’s studio is located in the artist-run OVADA centre, a former industrial building, close to Oxford’s railway station. It is around the corner from Paradise Street, which offers a quick cut-through to the main shopping centre. Once one hits the high street, a cluster of “gowned” university buildings dominate. Behind their tall railings and narrow gateways, entrance to walled gardens with often world-class sculptures is contingent on having the right keys or permission to access.