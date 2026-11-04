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UK plans to restrict voice chat in games for under-16s
By Meet The Team,3 days ago
The UK government has confirmed that it intends to put restrictions on in-game voice chat for under-16s in games in the near future, but not everyone is pleased. In-game voice chat has long been a way for gamers to get one over on their opponents. Even with a rise in third-party apps like Discord and TeamSpeak, players still flock to game chat to mock their enemies.