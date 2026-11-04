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Art, Mining History and Full Pantries: 5 Grants Groups to Support This Holiday Season
3 days ago
CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. - Grants has always been a town that works hard and looks out for its own. From its uranium mining roots to its Route 66 downtown, the city is home to volunteers and local organizations that feed families, teach kids and keep local history alive. If you want your holiday giving to make a difference right here in Cibola County, these five groups are a great place to start.