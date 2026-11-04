undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
JetBlue Raises Checked Bag Fees Again: First Bag Jumps to $50 Minimum, $70 at the Gate
By Heather Ivy,2 days ago
JetBlue Airways raised its checked baggage fees effective November 3, 2026 — the carrier's second increase of the year — pushing the minimum price for a domestic first checked bag to $50 each way for travelers who book in advance during off-peak periods, and up to $70 for anyone paying at the airport during peak travel times. The increase applies to all new tickets purchased on or after November 3; travelers who bought their tickets before that date will pay the previous rates.