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1227: Scaling an Apparel Brand: The CFO’s Capital Allocation Challenge | Neely Rosen, CFO, Greyson Clothiers
2 days ago
At Greyson Clothiers, opening a new store can mean committing capital long before the first meaningful returns arrive. For CFO Neely Rosen, that gap between investment and payoff has become one of the defining challenges of helping a growing apparel company scale. Greyson’s business began in wholesale before expanding into...