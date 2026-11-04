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Richmond ends Flock safety contract, Axon and options still remain
3 days ago
The City of Richmond announced it will not renew its contract with Flock Safety, a company that provides automated license plate readers on Oct. 10. The city has not ruled out working with another company, leaving questions about what the future of the technology will look like in Richmond. According to a previous CT report, the existing contract remains in place until June 30, 2027.
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