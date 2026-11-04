undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NHL Power Rankings See Defending Champion Hurricanes Back at No. 1, With Oilers Right Behind
By Lyle Fitzsimmons,3 days ago
Carolina entered Tuesday averaging 3.94 goals per game (third behind Colorado and Edmonton) and allowing 2.19 (second behind Dallas). Those numbers helped put the Hurricanes atop the Metropolitan Division, the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings—and at No. 1 in our Power Rankings for the second time in five weeks.