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Get into the Holiday Spirit at NOLA ChristmasFest
By Alyvia Pierson,3 days ago
Let the yuletide roll at this year's NOLA ChristmasFest at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from December 23 to January 2. Ages under 2 years of age are admitted free of charge. Tickets are $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. As they can only be purchased by card only, tickets are non-refundable and are only valid during your selected time frame of attendance.