undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TIFF Daily 3: Anime’s $28 Billion Market; New Awards; Fathom’s Animation Ambitions
By Jamie Lang,3 days ago
Anime’s global growth, a new awards initiative, and animation’s theatrical prospects lead our third and final dispatch from this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival. At TIFFCOM, preliminary figures put the broader anime market at $28.2 billion, with overseas spending accounting for more than half. Representatives from Nippon...