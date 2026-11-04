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Trevor Zegras appears to be tired of moral victories, winning is what matters
By Jamey Baskow,2 days ago
Trevor Zegras made a good comment after the Flyers’ 4-2 home loss to the Minnesota Wild. In his post-game remarks, he said: “It’s frustrating because you play well, especially at home. These are games that we were winning last year. We can keep saying that we want to keep taking positives away, but I think we got to start, myself included, finishing some chances and giving ourselves a better chance earlier in the game.”