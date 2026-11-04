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Rutgers Awarded $4.2 Million To Advance Climate Resilience and Ecological Restoration in Woodbridge
2 days ago
Rutgers and its partners aim to transform flood-prone properties into functional natural landscapes to protect communities and strengthen coastal ecosystems. A $4.2 million award to Rutgers University will help transform former home sites along the Woodbridge River into wetlands and woodlands designed to reduce flooding in surrounding neighborhoods. The National...