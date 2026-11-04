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Explore A Miami Beach Dwelling With A Brazilian Spirit
By Lisa Bingham Dewart,2 days ago
Jessica Jaegger has called Miami home for the last 25 years, although the designer’s hometown in Brazil remains a constant source of inspiration. In fact, her background was part of the reason Jaegger forged a spirited connection with a couple who had relocated to South Florida from San Francisco. “The wife is also from Rio de Janeiro,” she says, “and she wanted a designer who shared the same roots and aesthetics.”