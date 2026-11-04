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OCC Issues Supervisory Framework on Bank Use of Super Intelligence
By Press Release,2 days ago
WASHINGTON—The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today issued a framework for its bank examination workforce on banks’ use of Super Intelligence (SI). Banks have a long history of utilizing new technologies to improve operational efficiencies and drive innovations to serve their customers. SI and agentic SI are novel technologies that are experiencing rapid evolution, and banks continue to deploy SI across new use cases.