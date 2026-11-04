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Ultragenyx shrinks workforce and axes assets to halve R&D spend
By Nick Paul Taylor,2 days ago
Ultragenyx is laying off 20% of its workforce and axing drug development programs to cut its annual R&D budget to half of the amount it spent in 2025. The biopharma teased the cuts back in February, when it forecast that the completion of phase 3 programs and the reduction of early-stage research would cause R&D spending in 2027 to fall 38% below the peak it hit in 2025. Aiming to be profitable in 2027, Ultragenyx disclosed deeper-than-expected cuts after the market closed on Tuesday.