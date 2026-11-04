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The Sigh Of Relief Business School Leaders Can’t Express
By Marc Ethier,3 days ago
There is one constituency that has particularly good reason to welcome the results of the 2026 midterms: U.S. business school leadership. Democrats have won control of both the House and Senate, delivering a stunning political setback to President Donald Trump and ending the Republican congressional protection that has helped his administration pursue its campaign against higher education. The new Democratic majorities take office in January, with a strong mandate to put a stop to Trump’s war on higher ed.