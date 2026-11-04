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Keeley Hawes To Star In Prisoner Series 2
By Isabel Dempsey,3 days ago
From period dramas to crime thrillers, Keeley Hawes can do no wrong. She’s played Jane Austen’s sister Cassandra in Miss Austen, won best actress for her performance as DI Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty, charmed the nation in The Durrells, and can currently be seen in high-octane thriller The Assassin. Not one to settle down, the Bodyguard star now has a new role up her sleeve, as she prepares to go on the run in Sky’s heart-racing cat-and-mouse police drama Prisoner for series 2. Here’s everything we know so far.