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November 2026 Unofficial Election Results
2 days ago
Several Races were decided around the Great Lakes Bay Region and the Thumb in the November 3 election:. In Michigan’s Second Congressional District, Republican John Moolenaar retained his seat over Democrat Ben Ambrose, by 216,261 to 129,913. In the Eighth Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Kristen McDonald Rivet defeated Republican Thomas J. Smith 184,688 to 143,072. In Ditrict 9, Republican incumbent Lisa Mclain retaines her seat over Democrat challenger Ray Pooley 244,907 to 136,065.