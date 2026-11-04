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Elliot’s Saturday Slate: Pandemonium reigns on College Football’s biggest weekend
By Elliot Koplas,3 days ago
It is official; this weekend marks the gauntlet of matchups for the season with six top-25 matchups, including multiple elimination games. It is only the first week of November, but we already get to witness January football. This season continues to surprise us when, for the fourth week in a row, the No. 2 team fell to an unranked opponent. This unpredictability has made the playoff race even more riveting. Some elimination games take place this weekend, as two loss programs can’t afford another slip-up. The playoffs may include 12 teams this season but there is only so little room for errors.