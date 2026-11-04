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Florida just voted to gut its property tax base. What Rockland homeowners should take from it
3 days ago
Florida voters approved a sweeping property tax cut on Tuesday, and the margin was thinner than the headline suggests. Amendment 3, which raises the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and then to $250,000 in 2028, cleared the 60% threshold with exactly 62%, according to WLRN. Two points of slack is not a mandate. It is a win that squeaked.