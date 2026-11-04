undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Huval, Knott representing state in Taste Louisiana in Chicago
3 days ago
Henderson – Chef Jude Huval and Chef Karlos Knott are among 16 renowned Louisiana chefs heading to Chicago to showcase the state’s bold, unforgettable flavors at “Taste Louisiana in Chicago.” This one-night-only celebration today, November 4 at City Hall by Recess in Chicago’s West Loop is part of a tourism marketing campaign and is a collaborative effort of the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, St. Martin Parish Tourism and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board.
2