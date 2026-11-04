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TRUNK OR TREAT
3 days ago
TRUNK OR TREAT – Families throughout St. Martin Parish celebrated Halloween on Saturday with youngsters getting candy and other treats for the holiday. The City of St. Martinville also held a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by the St. Martinville Main Street Association where vehicles were set up along New Market Street near City Hall for kids to go from the cars and booths set up along the way dispensing treats. The city also held regular trick-or-treating in neighborhoods later that evening. (Submitted)