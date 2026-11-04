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No chief named in St. Martinville after council fails to approve appointment
By Chris Landry,3 days ago
St. Martinville – St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis followed through on his pledge to appoint whichever candidate for police chief was recommended for the position by a screening committee that had been chosen to interview and evaluate the three candidates for the position who qualified for the interview process, but the city council failed to vote to approve the appointment.
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