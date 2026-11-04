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- PICTURE FROM THE PAST -
3 days ago
Elected officers of the St. Martin Parish Cattlemen’s Association back in January 1982 were (from left) G.H. “Red” Poche, secretary-treasurer; Gabriel Latiolais Jr., vice president; Daniel Dupont, president; and Sammy Russo, outgoing president. (From the Teche News Files) If you have any old pictures (20 years or more) of general interest that you would like to share with our readers, please contact us at 394-6232 or 332-3562, drop them off at our office in St. Martinville or e-mail to [email protected].