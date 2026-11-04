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Democrat Aaron Ford wins Nevada governor’s race, Lombardo concedes
2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democrat Aaron Ford took down Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo as Nevada voters made him the state's first Black governor, according to the Associated Press. Dominating the vote in Southern Nevada, Ford won enough support from nonpartisan voters to defeat Lombardo. His highly visible role as Nevada's attorney general gave him a prominent political presence across the state.