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Alaska, Mississippi Senate races still too close to call Wednesday morning | Special Election Coverage
3 days ago
Voters across the country have woken up to a "blue tsunami" with Democrats projected to control at least 54 Senate seats in the next Congress. There are two more seats up for grabs in Alaska and Mississippi, but the results in those races may not be apparent for a little while. Live election coverage: https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2026-midterm-elections/midterm-election-day-2026-live-results/#election #politics #midterms #mississippi #alaska.
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