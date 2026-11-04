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One Dead After Jumping from Balcony to Escape PA Fire
By Tribune Content Agency,3 days ago
The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa. An East Taylor Township man died Monday after jumping from the balcony of his burning home, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said. The fire was reported Monday on the 100 block of Mele Street, which is part of the Village of Parkhill, and apparently stranded the home’s lone occupant on the second floor, Lees said.