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'I'm honored you trusted me': Fry wins reelection to US House
By Shannon Keith shannon.keith@myhorrynews.com,3 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Republican U.S. Rep. Russell Fry cruised to victory over Democratic challenger John Vincent on Tuesday, Nov. 3. "“To the voters of the Seventh Congressional District of South Carolina ... thank you,” Fry said in a statement he released Tuesday from Columbia. “From the Grand Strand to the Pee Dee, this campaign has always been about one thing ... making sure you have a voice in Washington. I’m honored you trusted me to keep being that voice.
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