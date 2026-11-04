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Congratulations to Eastland County 4-H Members
3 days ago
Eastland County 4-H Food Challenge Results Junior Division:. 1st Place - Cooking Orcas: Emberlynn Gunstanson, Oliver Lee and Maddox Thurman Intermediate Division:. 1st Place - The GOATs: Brooke Gunstanson, Jayden Gunstanson, Kelsey Perez and Mason Thurman Eastland County 4-H Food Show Results Clover Kid Division: Kynsleigh Thurman - 1st Place, Main Dish Junior Division: Lauren Lewis - 1st Place, Main Dish, Maddox Thurman - 1st Place, Healthy Dessert Intermediate Division: Audrey Lewis - 1st Place, Healthy Dessert ©2026 Eastland County Newspapers, Inc.