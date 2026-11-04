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Cisco College’s “Dr. Maggie:” A Passion for Geology and Helping Students Succeed
3 days ago
From collecting rocks as a young child to teaching college students about the history of the Earth, Dr. Maggie Viertel has built a career around curiosity, learning, and helping others discover their potential. As a geology professor at Cisco College, she brings her knowledge and life experiences into the classroom while encouraging students to explore their interests and believe in themselves.