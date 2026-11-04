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Eastland Memorial Volunteers
3 days ago
“SeanDietrichis a columnist, humorist, multi-instrumentalist, and stand-up storyteller ...”. Eastland Memorial Hospital Volunteers are presenting SEAN OF THE SOUTH, who will entertain with an evening of stories, songs and laughter at the Majestic Theatre in Eastland, Tx on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Doors open at 6:30 PM; Show starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $40 for General Admission and can be purchased on Zeffy. If you have questions call Carla 254-334-8513 or Vicky 817-929-7078.